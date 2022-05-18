Ukraine war: Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world’s biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners,” Stoltenberg told reporters after a receiving their application letters from the two Nordic countries’ ambassadors. “This is a good day at a critical moment for our security.”
The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.
If his objections are overcome, and accession talks go as well as expected, the two could become members within a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months, but NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries’ heads.
Canada, for example, says that it expects to ratify their accession protocol in just a few days.
Stoltenberg said that NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions.”
“All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together, and we all agree that this is an historic moment which we must seize,” he told reporters, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Public opinion in Finland and Sweden has shifted massively in favor of membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Finland and Sweden cooperate closely with NATO. They have functioning democracies, well-funded armed forces and contribute to the alliance’s military operations and air policing. Any obstacles they face will merely be of a technical, or possibly political nature.
NATO’s membership process is not formalized, and the steps can vary. But first their requests to join will be examined in a sitting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) of the 30 member countries, probably at ambassadorial level.
The NAC will decide whether to move toward membership and what steps must be taken to achieve it. This mostly depends on how well aligned the candidate countries are with NATO political, military and legal standards, and whether they contribute to security in the North Atlantic area. This should pose no substantial problem for Finland and Sweden.
-
US to offer India $500 million in military aid to reduce dependence on Russia
The US is preparing a military aid package for India to deepen security ties and reduce the country's dependence on Russian weapons, people familiar with the matter said. The effort is part of a much larger initiative by President Joe Biden's administration to court India as a long-term security partner, despite its reluctance to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior US official who asked not to be named.
-
US panel boost for Green Card applicants: Here's what you should do in meantime
Recommendations of a presidential advisory commission on the processing time of green card applications can bring cheers to hundreds of thousands of immigrants if approved by the White House. A Green Card is issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US. In 2021, only 65,452 family preference green cards were issued out of the annual 226,000 available green cards, keeping many families needlessly separated.
-
Talks for importing wheat, fertilizers from ‘friend’ India ongoing: Jamaica
Jamaica's commerce minister Aubyn Hill said that the talks for importing wheat from India are ongoing. A day later, commerce secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said that the Modi government would keep a window open to export wheat to needy countries, a report by news agency Reuters said. President Ram Nath Kovind's arrived in Jamaica on May 15, the first visit by any Indian president to the Caribbean country.
-
On 'burkini' row, it is French government vs city of Grenoble
France's interior minister said Tuesday that Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin would seek to overturn a rule change in the city of Grenoble that would allow women to wear burkinis in state-run swimming pools. The Alpine city of Grenoble changed its swimming pool rules on Monday to allow all types of bathing suits, not just traditional swimming costumes for women and trunks for men which were mandated before. The restrictions were eventually overturned for being discriminatory.
-
Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea worrying for new variants, says WHO
The World Health Organization has said that the Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea is worrying for new variants of the virus, as the country is battling a rapid spread of a mysterious fever since late April. On Wednesday, the country reported 232,880 more cases of the mysterious fever and six more deaths, taking the infection tally and toll to over 1.7 million and 62 respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics