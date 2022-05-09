Home / World News / Ukraine war: On Kyiv's request, UNHRC to convene special session on April 12
world news

Ukraine war: On Kyiv's request, UNHRC to convene special session on April 12

Russia-Ukraine war: The meeting, which will begin at 8am GMT (1:30pm IST) will give special focus to the killings in Bucha and the situation in the city of Mariupol.
The Grande Pettine Hotel is destroyed by a missile in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022.&nbsp;
The Grande Pettine Hotel is destroyed by a missile in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. 
Published on May 09, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will be convened on May 12 to discuss the current Ukraine crisis, with a special focus on the Bucha killings and the situation in the city of Mariupol, the body announced on Monday. “The move will send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who insisted today that Russia’s war in Ukraine is necessary to defend the ‘Motherland’," said Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Click here for fresh updates on Russia-Ukraine war

“Together, we are sending another message to Putin and his clique of war criminals; you are isolated as never before,” Filipenko said in a video message on the Twitter handle of the east European country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office.

 

“We want to see the UN take practical steps to address Moscow’s violation of human rights in Ukraine, and the war crimes which it commits daily against our people,” she further said.

The development came after Kyiv requested for an extraordinary meeting of the UN’s Geneva-based top human rights body to discuss what the former says is ‘the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine due to the Russian aggression.’

In order to convene a special session, the support from as many as 16 members of the council is needed. The body has a total of 47 member states; Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine’s first deputy minister for foreign affairs, said 60 states (members and observers) supported Kyiv’s appeal for an extraordinary session.

 

The request was backed by member states including Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, the United States, and Ukraine itself.

Among the observers, countries including Canada, Colombia, Italy, Moldova, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey backed the call.

The meeting will be held at 8am GMT (1:30pm IST) and aired in all six official UN languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Russia, which invaded its neighbour on February 24, saw its membership being suspended by the UNHRC on April 8. 

(With AFP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Charred remains of a bus is pictured near Sri Lanka's outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo.

    Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM's official residence: Report

    Shots were fired from inside the Sri Lankan prime minister's official residence Monday, as thousands of protesters breached the main gate and torched a parked truck, an AFP reporter said. Police also fired tear gas to push back protesters retaliating against an attack on them earlier in the day by those loyal to the outgoing premier Mahinda Rajapaksa.

  • Anti-government demonstrators set fire on the house owned by minister Sanath Nishantha of resigned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's cabinet.

    Sri Lanka PM resigns, Rajapaksa family home burnt down amid clashes: 10 points

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned from his position even as the country saw its worst political violence - killing at least five people including an MP and wounding almost 200 - ever since the anti-government protest against the economic crisis began weeks ago. Here are the latest updates on Sri Lankan political crisis: 1. As many as 181 people have been hospitalised, a Colombo National Hospital spokesman told news agency AFP.

  • Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland.

    Watch: Red paint thrown at Russian envoy to Poland by anti-war protesters 

    Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev's face was splattered with red paint thrown at Ambassador Sergey Andreev on Monday by protesters opposing the Ukraine war, on his way to paying respects at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the attack, saying that “we won't be scared” while the “people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror”.

  • European Council president Charles Michel (left) with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal. (Twitter/@CharlesMichel)

    Missiles strike Ukraine's Odessa as European Council chief makes surprise visit

    European Council president Charles Michel was on Monday forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles struck Odessa in south-west Ukraine during his surprise visit to the city, an official of the European Union, of which the Council is a collegiate body, said.

  • Anti-government demonstrators set fire on the house owned by minister Sanath Nishantha of resigned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's cabinet.

    Sri Lankan lawmakers' houses, vehicles set on fire as protests intensify: Report

    Houses of several politicians of Sri Lanka's ruling party were set on fire by anti-government protestors, claiming they were behind the mob attack on Galle Force demonstrators, local media reported on Monday. According to Sri Lankan agency NewsWire, protestors set ablaze the residence of ruling MP Sanath Nishantha. Another video showed houses and vehicles of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna politicians set on fire by angry protestors.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out