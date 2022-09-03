US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, says Pentagon
The package was announced in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The sale includes Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment at a cost of some $85.6 million, Harpoon Missiles and related equipment at an estimated $355 million cost and support for Taiwan's surveillance radar program and related equipment for an estimated $665.4 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
The order reflects the continued support for Taiwan from President Joe Biden's administration as Taipei faces pressure from China, which has never ruled out using force to bring the democratically ruled island under its control.
Taipei says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and has no right to claim it.
-
Donald Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The agents also found more than 10,000 other government documents kept by Trump with no classification marked.
-
Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured
An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said. Read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.
-
Afghanistan mosque blast kills pro-Taliban cleric, over 15 civilians; many hurt
A blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in Western Afghanistan on Friday killed a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric as well as civilians, police said. "Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque," said Herat's police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli. Rasoli did not say how many casualties the blast caused.
-
‘One-word’ tweet: Tendulkar to Biden, Netizens join Twitter’s latest trend
One-word tweets are the new trend on Twitter after influential accounts like that of United States president Joe Biden and space agency NASA responded to American railway Amtrak's 'trains' tweet early Friday morning. Amtrak's tweet quickly went viral; at the time of writing this the message had about 1,50,000 likes and 20,000 re-tweets. Sachin Tendulkar has also joined the trend and posted (no surprise here) 'cricket.' Commercial brands trendjacked the moment by promoting their products.
-
Global food price index falls for fifth consecutive month in August
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell for a fifth month in a row in August, further from all-time highs hit earlier this year, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects. The Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday that its price index, the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 138.0 points last month versus a revised 140.7 for July.
