Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche on Tuesday defended the issuing of subpoenas to journalists as part of investigations into leaks of classified information. Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Blanche did not mention any publication by name in a post on X but his remarks came one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that it had received grand jury subpoenas for records of its reporters.

"Prosecuting leakers who share our nation's secrets with reporters, in turn risking our national security and the lives of our soldiers, is a priority for this administration," Blanche said.

"Any witness, whether a reporter or otherwise, who has information about these criminals should not be surprised if they receive a subpoena about the illegal leaking of classified material," he added.

The Justice Department last year rescinded a Biden era policy aimed at protecting journalists from being forced to reveal their sources and strictly limiting the use of subpoenas.

For years, President Donald Trump has had an acrimonious relationship with large swathes of the US media, regularly deriding certain outlets as "fake news" and filing numerous lawsuits.

According to the Journal, the Justice Department launched an "aggressive push" to pursue media leaks after Trump complained to Blanche, his former personal lawyer, about reporting on the Iran war.

The newspaper said Trump gave a stack of news articles to Blanche that he thought threatened national security with a sticky note attached that read "treason."

The Journal quoted Ashok Sinha, the chief communications officer of Dow Jones, which publishes the newspaper, as saying the subpoenas "represent an attack on constitutionally protected newsgathering."

"We will vigorously oppose this effort to stifle and intimidate essential reporting," Sinha said.

In January, FBI agents, as part of a classified leak probe, raided the home of a Washington Post reporter and seized her electronic devices in what the Committee to Protect Journalists called a "highly unusual move."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.