Bobby Weir once said he 'looked forward to dying'

Bobby Weir, the founding member of the legendary band Grateful Dead, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was shared on his official Instagram account. Grateful Dead founding member Bobby Weir passed away at 78. (Facebook/ Bobby Weir)

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues," read the statement.

“Bobby’s final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life. Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.”

"His loving family, Natascha, Monet, and Chloe, request privacy during this difficult time and offer their gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and remembrance. May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings," the statement concluded.

Looking forward to life and death In a March 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Weir reflected on his outlook on life and death.

“Every day, things change. I’ll say this: I look forward to dying,” he said. "I tend to think of death as the last and best reward for a life well-lived. That’s it. I’ve still got a lot on my plate, and I won’t be ready to go for a while.”

By that time, Weir had witnessed the deaths of several band members, including bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Jerry Garcia.

“I wish … well, Phil made it to his eighties. Jerry didn’t, and there was a lot that Jerry had to offer that he didn’t get to offer," Weir told the outlet.