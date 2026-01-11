Yeison Jimenez last social media post makes fans emotional amid plane crash news; ‘Remember…’

In the Instagram post, Jimenez had posted a snippet of a musical performance and captioned it “Recuerden... si la carreta suena es porque va vacía.” It translates to “Remember... if the cart makes noise, it's because it's empty.”

However, the news has sparked fears among fans and many have become emotional seeing the artist's final post.

Colombian regional singer Yeison Jimenez is feared dead after a charter flight from Paipa crashed, killing six on board. As per El Tiempo Jimenez and five other musicians died in the accident. Authorities are yet to release the official information.

Several people commented on the post. Remarks ranged from ‘Such sad news, RIP’ to ‘May he rest in peace.’ One fan spoke about his connection to Jimenez's music, which can be translated to ‘I can’t believe it partner. Your success brightened many moments of my life in Colombia."

Jimenez himself had put up the post just six hours back. One fan remarked on the fleeting nature of life itself, saying "My people, let's enjoy life, because it's borrowed and fragile." Comments have been flooding in for the last nineteen minutes, at the time of writing, as more fans are becoming aware of the tragedy.

Notably, Jinenez, a native of Manzanares, Caldas, had performed earlier in Boyacá. He was traveling on a private plane to Medellín Airport, before heading to Marinilla for a scheduled performance that evening. The plane reportedly failed to gain altitude, crashing in a field near the end of the runway.

Interestingly, in an interview two weeks back, the singer had revealed that he'd dreamed three times of such an accident. Jiménez said he believed God had sent him signs warning of the potential danger.

Jimenez is known for songs like Vete and Ni Tengo Ni Necesito.