What happened to Yeison Jimenez? Paipa plane accident sparks fears; scary videos emerge

A charter flight leaving from Paipa airport failed to gain altitude and crashed in a field very close to the end of the runway. EL TIEMPO newspaper cited initial reports to state that they indicate that the deceased would be the popular music singer Yeison Jimenez and five of his friends, who apparently were his musicians.

The artist, originally from the municipality of Manzanares in the department of Caldas, had performed in Boyacá and was traveling in a private plane to Medellín airport, in order to then head to Marinilla, where he had a performance scheduled for tonight.

Tributes pour in for Yeison Jimenez “Tragic. Sources confirm the passing of Yeison Jiménez, a great artist of popular music in Colombia and a great human being. May God have welcomed him. 🙏🏼,” a local reporter posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We regret to announce the passing of popular music singer Yeison Jiménez 😔🖤According to EL TIEMPO, a charter flight taking off this afternoon from Paipa airport failed to gain altitude and ended up incinerated in a field very close to the end of the runway. Along with him, 5 other people who were part of his music group would have also died. Rest in peace and much strength to his family, friends, and fans in this difficult moment 🕊️" Music Trends Colombia tweeted.

“I wasn't Yeison Jiménez's biggest follower, but his death moved me. A guy so young and with so much to live for; life is a sigh, folks,” a third person posted.