Greg Biffle plane crash: What caused Cessna C550 accident in Statesville? Experts weigh in

Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were among the seven people who died in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday. The Cessna C550 jet crashed and exploded into flames while attempting to land soon after takeoff at around 10 AM local time. Greg Biffle and his family died in a plane crash on Thursday(AP)

NASCAR confirmed the victims were Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, their 5-year-old son Ryder, and his 14-year-old daughter Emma, as well as Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack Dutton.

The Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families issued a joint statement, saying: "We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma (mother -- Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with ⁠a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and ⁠infinitely joyful child.

"Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them. Craig Wadsworth was beloved by ⁠many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives," the statement continued.

"We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. ‍We are ‌grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

What caused the crash? Experts weigh in

Authorities said the crash took place at 10:15 AM local time. The plane had taken off from the airport but the pilot attempted to turn the aircraft around and land it.

Explaining potential reasons behind the decision, experts cited weather conditions.

“There was heavy drizzle in the vicinity of Statesville Regional Airport near the time of the crash with a brief period of heavy rain shortly after. The cloud ceiling was 1,200 feet at 10:15 a.m., lowering to 400 feet at 10:35 a.m. The visibility was 5 miles near the time of the crash and just under 2 miles shortly after. The wind was mainly calm," Dan DePodwin, Senior Director of Forecast Operations at AccuWeather, said.

“Weather conditions are often a critical factor that investigators carefully review after a plane crash. It may take months to a year or longer for investigators to determine if the weather conditions contributed to this crash,” he added.

Officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the plane crash.

Tributes for Biffle

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Biffle, who won 19 Cup Series races over 14-plus seasons. He is a nominee for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

His final race on the circuit was the 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega. He was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many," NASCAR said in a statement. "His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On ​the track, ⁠Greg's talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of ⁠our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved ‌lives.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg's entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

(With inputs from Reuters)