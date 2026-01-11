When Yeison Jiménez opened up about his premonitory dreams of dying in a plane crash; ‘God's sign that…'

Popular Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez reportedly died in a plane crash on Saturday, local news outlet El Tiempo reported. According to the report, the charter flight took off from Juan José Rondón Airport in Colombia on Saturday afternoon but failed to gain altitude, ultimately crashing in a field near the end of the runway. Yeison Jiménez reportedly died in a plane crash in Colombia. (X)

The report identified Jiménez and five companions, apparently members of his musical team, as the victims. The singer, a native of Manzanares, Caldas, had performed earlier in Boyacá and was traveling on a private plane to Medellín Airport, before heading to Marinilla for a scheduled performance that evening.

Authorities and the singer’s family have not yet released official statements confirming the death.

Also Read: What happened to Yeison Jimenez? Paipa plane accident sparks fears; scary videos emerge

Viral interview about pre-monition of death In the wake of the news, a December interview with Jiménez has gone viral, in which he spoke about repeatedly dreaming of dying in a plane crash. In the interview conducted just two weeks ago, he revealed that he had dreamed three times of such an accident.

Jiménez said he believed God had sent him signs warning of the potential danger. He recalled a previous close call in which he nearly lost his life, an experience he described as a "miracle."

For the first time, the singer opened up about how the experience left him terrified of dying without seeing his son Santiago. He added that the ordeal affected him so deeply that he had to undergo therapy to cope with the trauma.

Also Read: Yeison Jimenez last social media post makes fans emotional amid plane crash news; ‘Remember…’

Tributes Fans took to social media to honor Yeison Jiménez, sharing heartfelt tributes and memories of the singer.

One person wrote on X, "Yeah, I am one of those who has had several little drinks with Yeison Jiménez's songs, his death touches my heart, great artist. May he rest in peace."

Another added, "Yeison Jiménez had dreamed several times of dying in an air crash. And just today he dies along with 5 other people in an air crash. This is so sad."

A third person expressed, "I log into Twitter and the first thing that comes up is that Yeison Jiménez died, I am in shock."