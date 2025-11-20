Fact-check: Zohran Mamdani to require elementary school kids to learn Arabic numerals? Truth behind viral claim

A viral claim has been doing the rounds that New York City mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, will require elementary school children to learn Arabic numerals. The claims have been amplified by unverified profiles on social media. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani interacts with Pre-K students at Friends of Crown Heights Education Center.(Getty Images via AFP)

Polymarket, which touts itself to be the world's biggest prediction market, noted on X “BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani to require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals.”

Derrick Evans, who was part of the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, also shared the news and wrote “BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani is expected to require ALL New York Elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals.”

Yet another page amplified the claim, stating “Unconfirmed reports suggest that Zohran Mamdani may be preparing a proposal that would require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals.”

Mamdani to require school kids to learn Arabic numerals?

Notably, these claims hold no basis because the Arabic numerals are what is already taught in schools. The ten Arabic numerals are – 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

The claims about any mandate for NY schools coming from Mamdani appear to be satire. While these claims were heavily circulated recently, they have been around since November 7. One person on X had asked, “Did you hear children in NYC are being forced to learn Arabic numerals in schools since Mamdani won?”.

However, many on X have also called out the satire and those believing it. Brian Krassenstein when sharing this, remarked sarcastically “As a Jewish American I still support this 100%.” Spencer Hakimian, founder of Tolou Capital Management, also chipped in saying “Unconfirmed reports suggest that Zohran Mamdani may force New Yorkers to learn 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10. AKA, ARABIC NUMERALS!"

Mamdani won the mayoral election defeating former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.