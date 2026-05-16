Gretchen Fleming missing: Who is Preston D Pierce? 5 things on man charged with murder in Wood County, West Virginia

Preston D Pierce has been indicted in connection to the disappearance and death of Gretchen Eve Fleming in Wood County, West Virginia. The 27-year-old had disappeared just 20 days before she turned 28, which would have been on December 24. Currently, Fleming would be 31 years old. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing in 2022 and her remains were found in 2025. (X/@901Lulu)

As per the FBI, Fleming had last been seen in the early hours of December 4, 2022 while she was leaving My Way Lounge in Parkersburg. Her purse and its contents had been left behind. She was only reported missing on December 12 as Fleming was splitting her time staying with different relatives, and hence they did not realize that she was gone. Fleming's remains were found in September 2025 in the Palestine area of Wirt County. The FBI had described her as a white female standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

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In November 2024, the FBI and Parkersburg Police Department had searched a home in the 1300 block of Division Street Ext in Parkersburg in connection to the case. However, no information on this search warrant was released.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said “Our investigation from the onset quickly determined Mr. Pierce was the last person Gretchen was known to be seen with. As the investigation proceeded, it revealed Mr. Pierce was a person of interest. Over the next three-and-a-half years, it was unrelenting,” as per WCHSTV.

Here's all you need to know about Preston D Pierce.