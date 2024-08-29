By Danielle Broadway Hauntingly high demand for Halloween spookiness at US theme parks

LOS ANGELES, - Halloween has arrived earlier than ever at major U.S. theme parks, as major operators like Disney, Six Flags and Universal Studios seek to expand their reach and build on consumers' love of spooky costumes and scares.

Theme park operators have introduced a range of attractions, live-performances, merchandise and food and beverages in August, before summer has ended and well before the actual holiday, to take advantage of the surging popularity of Halloween. These holiday-themed efforts come at a time when domestic theme park attendance has slumped, following a post-COVID surge in demand.

Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at Six Flags , told Reuters that the theme parks saw attendance gains and increases in guest spending in 2023 when it introduced attractions based on the horror films "SAW" and "The Conjuring."

The offerings were so successful that the theme park company has been investing more in such Halloween experiences, Ramey said.

“It's become this time of the year that's grown in explosive ways,” Ramey said. “It's become a billion-dollar industry in the last five years."

Jakob Wahl, chief executive for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, said Halloween has become one of the strongest selling points for parks that cater to young people and families.

"We actually see a growth every year in terms of Halloween events, not only North America, but across the world," Wahl said.

HALLOWEEN OFFERINGS IN AUGUST

Walt Disney's parks started the Halloween season earlier than ever this year with “Mickey’s Not So Scary Party” beginning on Aug. 9 and running through the end of October.

The Oogie Boogie Bash, a separately ticketed event named for the "Nightmare Before Christmas" villain, sold out this year in 11 days, Disney said. Its popularity prompted the company to push the release date to Aug. 25 from Sept. 5.

“We've seen from our guests in years past that there's a demand for them to come and enjoy that season with us," said Tracy Halas, creative director of Disney Live Entertainment.

Six Flags also kicks off Halloween early this year, on Sept. 14, with a new experience called “Saw: Legacy of Terror” celebrating the 20th anniversary of the “SAW” horror movie franchise.

Following the $8 billion merger of Six Flags and former rival Cedar Fair, which created the nation's largest amusement park operator, with 42 parks across 17 states, Six Flags is increasing its investment in Halloween.

That includes adding Hollywood-themed experiences to Six Flags Fright Fest based on Netflix's science fiction series, “Stranger Things,” as well as horror films “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and “The Conjuring.”

Comcast-owned Universal Studios 2024 Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 3, the longest season they've ever had. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Universal is adding a “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” haunted house to its Halloween programming alongside the first attraction inspired by horror franchise, “A Quiet Place.”

Universal also aims to attract guests at Universal Studios Japan with a new 4D show in collaboration with the anime television series “Chainsaw Man.”

Both Universal Orlando and Japan will add cast members dressed as the antagonists called Death Eaters to haunt Diagon Alley during Horror Nights.

Disney villain Cruella de Vil hosted a “Let’s Get Wicked” celebration at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2022, which received an industry award and returns this year.

