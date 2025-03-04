The US Senate voted to confirm former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the next education secretary on Monday, February 3. The 76-year-old Trump ally, who was approved 51-45, will be in charge of the Education Department while escalating efforts to achieve President Donald Trump’s agenda. How did Linda and Vince McMahon meet? Know their net worths (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File, AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Linda, a billionaire businesswoman, is married to Vince McMahon. Vince is an American businessman and former professional wrestling promoter. While the two are still legally married, they have reportedly been living apart for several years.

How did Linda and Vince McMahon meet?

In the 2006 documentary produced by WWE, ‘McMahon,’ which chronicled Vince’s life, Linda said she and Vince, now 79, met in church in North Carolina when they were teenagers. Linda first met Vince when he was 16, and she was 13.

Linda and Vince dated throughout high school and tied the knot when Linda was 17. They together founded the sports-entertainment company that eventually became famous as World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE. This ultimately made them billionaires.

Linda and Vince McMahon’s net worths

According to Business Outstanders, Linda’s net worth as of 2024 was estimated to be approximately $3.2 billion. The wealth is mostly linked to her executive positions within WWE and her role in the federal government. It is believed that she has been able to sustain her financial success through her investments, as well as her influence in various philanthropic circles.

Vince has an estimated net worth of $3.2 as of 2025, according to Sports Illustrated. His source of wealth largely comes from his previous role as CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. Before WWE sold to Endeavor to merge with UFC under the new name of TKO Group Holdings in a whopping deal that was worth $9.3 billion, Vince was reportedly the company’s largest shareholder. He used to make $5.6 million annually as WWE Chairman of the Board.