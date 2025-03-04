Donald Trump orders pause to all military aid to Ukraine following public clash with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered a pause to all military aid to Ukraine following his public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last week, Bloomberg reported. The pause is expected to last until Trump feels that the country's leaders have demonstrated a good-faith commitment to peace. "This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," a Trump administration official said, according to Fox News. Trump orders pause to all military aid to Ukraine following public clash with Zelenskyy (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)(AP)

Zelenskyy recently said that a deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away.” He also said that he believes Ukraine’s long-term partnership with the United States is so strong that American support would continue despite his tense relations with Trump.

“I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday, March 2, referencing Washington’s support for the past three years of war. He added that he believes that “Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep aid flowing.

‘Worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy’

Shortly after, Trump criticised Zelenskyy’s comment in a Truth Social post. “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” the US president wrote. “It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Trump had shared another statement after his clash with Zelenskyy at the Oval Office, saying the Ukrainian leader can “come back when he is ready for Peace.” “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.