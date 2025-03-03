Trump launches fresh attack against Zelensky over his ‘worst statement’ on Russia's war against Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for stating that end of Russia's war against Ukraine is still likely “very, very far away." US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.(AFP)

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy [sic], stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. [sic] – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Zelensky's remarks come after heated WH exchange with Trump

In an attempt to provide a positive assessment of the U.S.-Ukraine relationship following his controversial White House meeting with Republican President and Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy stated late Sunday that he feels the battle will continue for some time.

Zelensky delivered the pessimistic assessment of peace negotiations, two days after his heated exchanges with Vice President JD Vance and Trum praised doubts about US support for Ukraine's security.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out,” Trump told Zelensky during the fiery exchange. “I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”

Trump also called the Ukrainian president “disrespectful” and stated that he was not “ready for peace”. Zelensky later refused to offer an apology for the heated encounter, and the US President has told reporters that the Ukrainian counterpart "overplayed his hand."