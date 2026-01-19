Is the $1,776 Warrior Dividend taxable? IRS issues clarification

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has clarified the tax status of the one-time $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” paid to US service members in December 2025, confirming that the payment is not taxable. The announcement means eligible troops can keep the full amount without reporting it as federal income, according to a statement released by the US Department of War. The clarification comes as service members prepare for the upcoming tax filing season. (AP)

Why the payment is exempt from taxes In a statement shared by Pentagon News, the IRS said the Warrior Dividend qualifies as a “qualified military benefit” under US tax law. The payment was issued as a supplemental basic allowance for housing, which is specifically excluded from gross income.

“The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today confirmed that supplemental basic allowance for housing payments made to members of the uniformed services in December 2025 are not taxable,” the IRS said, as cited by the US Department of War.

Because of this classification, service members are not required to include the $1,776 payment when calculating federal income taxes.

Who received the Warrior Dividend According to Fox News, nearly 1.5 million service members received the Warrior Dividend following President Donald Trump’s December 17, 2025 announcement.

The payments were issued primarily to active-duty personnel in pay grades O-6 and below, as well as eligible Reserve Component members as of November 30, 2025.

The dividend was funded through roughly $2.9 billion appropriated by Congress to supplement housing allowances for members of the uniformed services across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force.

President Trump described the payment as both a recognition of military service and a way to commemorate nearly 250 years of US military history.

Pentagon reaction Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson welcomed the IRS clarification, saying it ensures the money reaches service members and their families in full.

“The tax-free Warrior Dividend places $1,776 directly in the hands of our warfighters and their families,” Wilson said, according to Pentagon News.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also said the dividend reflects broader efforts to improve quality of life for military personnel. He added that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to support service members and strengthen the armed forces.

With the IRS clarification now issued, service members do not need to report the Warrior Dividend as taxable income on their federal returns.