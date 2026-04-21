London, In a moving tribute to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday on Tuesday, Britain's King Charles III said his "darling mama" would be affected by the troubled times but also believed that goodness will prevail. King Charles marks ‘darling mama’ Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday

The broadcast message was recorded earlier this month in the library of Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in Scotland, where the late Queen passed away on September 8, 2022, aged 96.

Her son and heir's message came at the start of a day of events to commemorate the birth centenary, which will conclude with a special reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace in London.

"Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon," said Charles.

"For as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part 'to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place'. It is a belief which I share with all my heart.

"So young or old, and whatever our differences, let us therefore seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt by absence but the celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a 'better, happier tomorrow' - one rooted in peace, justice, prosperity and security.

"In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers," he said.

The 77-year-old monarch opened the address by noting that the birth anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the "life and loss of a sovereign" and to celebrate the many blessings of the memory of Britain's longest-serving Queen.

"Queen Elizabeth's 'promise with destiny kept' shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond. Her near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served," he said.

"Millions will remember her for moments of national significance; many others for a fleeting personal encounter, a smile, a kind word that lifted spirits... or for that marvellous twinkle of the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life," he added, alluding to Queen Elizabeth's famous televised sketch with the popular children's literature character marking the platinum jubilee of her reign in June 2022.

The birth centenary events included the formal unveiling of the design recommendations for a permanent Queen Elizabeth Memorial, which will be made up of a bronze statue to be sculpted by Martin Jennings showing the late Queen in her younger years in ceremonial robes.

The 9.84-foot-tall sculpture overlooking the Mall near Buckingham Palace is inspired by a 1955 painting of Queen Elizabeth II by Pietro Annigoni.

"As our longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II devoted her life to public service. The nation will commemorate her extraordinary reign with a memorial that offers a place of reflection for generations to come," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The physical memorial will be accompanied by a Queen Elizabeth Digital Memorial, made up of digitised court records and archival material to map the key events from her reign and allow people from across the world to contribute their own memories.

Lord Robin Janvrin, Chair of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, noted: "We hope the physical memorial will enhance a most beautiful space in the heart of our capital for people to meet, relax and reflect, whilst the new Queen Elizabeth Trust aims to benefit local communities in every part of the United Kingdom.

"The Digital Memorial will allow people across the country, the Commonwealth and beyond to share their memories of the late Queen to build a living archive of her reign for future generations."

Princess Royal Anne, Queen Elizabeth's daughter, also officially opened the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in London's Regent's Park. A new charity named Queen Elizabeth Trust to promote community cohesion was unveiled earlier.

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