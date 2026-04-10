Melania Trump-Epstein row: Inside the bombshell Ghislaine Maxwell email - full text here

In a rare speech at the White House on Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump strongly denied having any relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling the claims false and damaging. However, her statement brought attention to an email exchange between her and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell that had already been released by the US Department of Justice. Melania Trump denied any links to Jeffrey Epstein. (Reuters)

What Melania said? Melania Trump strongly denied the claims in her statement. She said, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."

She said she was never close to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell and described her contact with Maxwell as casual. "I never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City," she said.

“To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note,” she added.

She also denied rumors that she knew about Epstein’s crimes or visited his private island. "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity, I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island," she said.

Melania said she first met Epstein in 2000 at an event with Donald Trump and did not know about his criminal activities at that time. She also denied that she met Donald Trump through Epstein.

"I am not Epstein's victim," she said.

Also Read: 'Not his victim': Melania Trump denies links with ‘disgraceful’ Jeffrey Epstein

What was the email? On October 23, 2002, Melania allegedly wrote to Maxwell:

"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania"

Maxwell allegedly responded:

"Sweet pea - thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though."

Melania has acknowledged this correspondence but maintains it was nothing more than casual social exchange, consistent with the kind of overlapping social circles common in New York City and Palm Beach at the time.

Also Read: Read Melania Trump's full speech about Jeffrey Epstein ties - top quotes and revelations

Epstein case remains political issue for Trump The Epstein case has become a political issue for Donald Trump during his second term. He had spoken about Epstein in the past and the case continues to draw attention.

Court records and investigations have shown that Jeffrey Epstein had connections with many powerful people in politics, business and finance. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges involving a minor and was arrested again in 2019 for sex trafficking of minors. He later died in a Manhattan jail and his death was ruled a suicide.

Records show Trump flew on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s, which he has denied. After Epstein was first accused, Trump reportedly told a police chief that "everyone has known he's been doing this," according to an FBI record, as per Reuters.

Trump has said he cut ties with Epstein in the mid-2000s and was not aware of his crimes.