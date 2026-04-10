‘Not his victim': Melania Trump denies links with ‘disgraceful’ Jeffrey Epstein

The First Lady of the United States of America said on Thursday (local time) that she never had a relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein and denied any claims linking her with him. US First Lady Melania Trump denied any links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (AFP)

Melania Trump made the address from the White House in a rare move and said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

"I am not Epstein's victim," she added.

Melania said that she never had any relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She said that she only had casual correspondence with the latter.

“The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance but rather I object to their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation,” she said.

However, the United States' First Lady did admit to be invited along with her husband Donald Trump to the same parties as Epstein “since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach”.