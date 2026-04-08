Melania Trump hails first conviction in US under Take It Down Act; what is the federal revenge porn law? Explained

Melania Trump has taken to X to mark the first conviction under the Take It Down Act. An Upper Arlington man became the first in the nation to be convicted under a 2025 federal law for using AI-generated, sexually explicit images of women to intimidate and harass them, the US Attorney's Office in Columbus said, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Melania Trump hails first conviction under Take It Down Act (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (AP)

What is the suspect accused of? On April 7, 37-year-old James Strahler pleaded guilty in the US District Court in Columbus to cyberstalking, producing obscene visual representations of child sexual abuse and publication of digital forgeries. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Court records showed that Strahler had more than 24 AI platforms and 100 AI web-based models installed or downloaded on his phone. He has been accused of using phone calls, messages and online postings to harass the women.

Strahler sent messages to at least six adult females, including three former romantic partners, between December 2024 and June 2025. The messages included both real and AI-generated nude images, per court records.

Strahler created one video using AI to show one of the victims engaged in sexual acts with her father. He then sent the content to the victim's coworkers. He also messaged his victims’ mothers and demanded nude photographs in exchange for not circulating explicit images that he would create.

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Strahler even left voicemails for the victims, including threats of sexual assault. He would post AI-generated images of the faces of boys from his community, morphing them into the bodies of other children or adults. He would create videos showing the boys engaged in sexual activity with older female relatives.

Strahler created over 700 images of real people and animated people, and posted them to a website dedicated to child sexual abuse material. An additional 2,400 images and videos were discovered on his phone and were flagged as having nudity, violence and/or morphed child sexual abuse material.

Back in January 2025, he was charged in Franklin County Municipal Court for similar alleged conduct. When federal charges were filed in June 2025, he was on pre-trial release for the earlier charges.

Dominick Gerace, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said his office believes Strahler is the first individual to be convicted under a provision of the Take It Down Act. "We will not tolerate the abhorrent practice of posting and publicizing AI-generated intimate images of real individuals without consent," Gerace said. "We are committed to using every tool at our disposal to hold accountable offenders like Strahler."

Melania Trump speaks out Melania marked the first conviction under the act with an X post.

“Today marks the first conviction under the Take It Down Act - protecting victims from non-consensual AI-generated sexually explicit images, cyberstalking, and threats of violence,” she wrote.