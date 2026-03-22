‘Fake Melania’ theory resurfaces after viral videos from recent Trump outing; 'Definitely a body double'

A long-running conspiracy theory claiming that US First Lady Melania Trump has been replaced by a body double has resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate and viral speculation after her recent public appearances with President Donald Trump. Recent public appearances of Melania Trump have reignited conspiracy theories suggesting she is a body double and “fake Melania” claims. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

Social media users have once again pushed the so-called “fake Melania” theory, suggesting that the woman seen alongside Trump during their sighting heading to Mar-a-Lago on March 13 is not the real Melania but a lookalike. The claims gained traction after videos and images circulated online

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What sparked the latest “Fake Melania” claims? The latest wave of speculation appears to have been triggered by recent public sightings of Melania Trump, where some social media users claimed she looked “different” or behaved unusually.

Reports cited by the Irish Star say online commenters questioned her appearance and suggested the possibility of a stand-in. The report cited a speculation from an X user that claimed. “It’s one of her body doubles, and the giveaway is always the sunglasses at night.”

This is not the first time such claims have surfaced. Similar theories have gained traction during the 2024 election cycle and various other public appearances. Melania was seen fashioning the same massive dark sunglasses at all times during the ballot-casting visit.

The theory first emerged in 2017 and has periodically resurfaced, often fueled by viral posts and speculation.

The theory's proponents claim that there are physical distinctions between the original and purported "replacement" Melania in terms of face traits, body dimensions, or demeanor, as well as a shift in Trump's references to Melania.

The BBC reported that Trump once spoke of Melania using the words, “My wife Melania, who happens to be right here.” The reference elicited a reaction from social media users who wrote that Trump was “trying & convince media it was her.”

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