‘Fake Melania’ theory resurfaces after viral videos from recent Trump outing; 'Definitely a body double'
Recent public appearances of Melania Trump have reignited conspiracy theories suggesting she is a body double and “fake Melania” claims.
A long-running conspiracy theory claiming that US First Lady Melania Trump has been replaced by a body double has resurfaced online, sparking fresh debate and viral speculation after her recent public appearances with President Donald Trump.
Social media users have once again pushed the so-called “fake Melania” theory, suggesting that the woman seen alongside Trump during their sighting heading to Mar-a-Lago on March 13 is not the real Melania but a lookalike. The claims gained traction after videos and images circulated online
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What sparked the latest “Fake Melania” claims?
The latest wave of speculation appears to have been triggered by recent public sightings of Melania Trump, where some social media users claimed she looked “different” or behaved unusually.
Reports cited by the Irish Star say online commenters questioned her appearance and suggested the possibility of a stand-in. The report cited a speculation from an X user that claimed. “It’s one of her body doubles, and the giveaway is always the sunglasses at night.”
This is not the first time such claims have surfaced. Similar theories have gained traction during the 2024 election cycle and various other public appearances. Melania was seen fashioning the same massive dark sunglasses at all times during the ballot-casting visit.
The theory first emerged in 2017 and has periodically resurfaced, often fueled by viral posts and speculation.
The theory's proponents claim that there are physical distinctions between the original and purported "replacement" Melania in terms of face traits, body dimensions, or demeanor, as well as a shift in Trump's references to Melania.
The BBC reported that Trump once spoke of Melania using the words, “My wife Melania, who happens to be right here.” The reference elicited a reaction from social media users who wrote that Trump was “trying & convince media it was her.”
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“Melania doesn’t look like Melania at all…That’s the Temu version.”
A video was shared on X by a user showing Melania climbing in the back of a car with Trump. They wrote, "LOOK CLOSE." The "Melania" in the Beast's back doesn't look like Melania at all."
Another user on X speculated that Melania is a “long-distance” wife to Trump. They wrote, “Either Trump stopped in New York to pick up his long distance wife, or fake Melania is back.”
A troll page on X also shared a video of Melania getting off Air Force One and wrote, “Fake Melania makes an appearance. The real one is escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.”
Another user references a previous appearance of Melania from California and speculates use of body doubles. They wrote, “Fake Melania. I have many examples of her body doubles. Here is one from last year California fires.” The GIF shared by the user also shows Melania with the said gigantic sunglasses.
However, mainstream media like CNN have fact-checked and repeatedly debunked the “fake Melania” theory, describing it as a baseless conspiracy with no credible evidence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More