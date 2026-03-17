'Good thing he's out': Donald Trump after anti-terror aide Joe Kent resigns over Iran war
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that in Joe Kent's resignation letter, there were many “false claims”.
US President Donald Trump reacted to the resignation of anti-terror body chief Joe Kent on Tuesday over Iran war and called it a “good thing”. He called Kent “very weak on security” for his assessment that Iran was posing “no imminent threat” on the United States.
Trump said that he always thought of Kent as a “nice guy” but “always thought he was weak on security”.
“When I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat,” Trump said.
Also read: US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent resigns over war with Iran, asks Trump to 'reflect'
“Every country realises what a threat Iran was, the question is whether or not they wanted to do something about it,” he added.
‘Iranian regime is evil’
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that in Joe Kent's resignation letter, there were many “false claims”, particularly that "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation."
She said that Trump had evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first.
Also read: 'Iran war started under pressure from Israel': US counter-terror body chief Joe Kent in resignation to Trump | Full text
“This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over. As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first,” Leavitt said in a lengthy post on X quoting Kent's resignation post.
Stressing that Trump would not make the decision to deploy military assets against a foreign adversary “in a vacuum” and that Iran “is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”
“The Iranian regime is evil. It proudly killed Americans, waged war against our country, and openly threatened us all the way up to the launch of Operation Epic Fury,” she claimed.
Also read: Diplomacy, dark mode: How India-bound ships made safe passage via Strait of Hormuz
‘Only Commander-in-Chief determines what constitutes a threat’
Leavitt also went on to say that it was only the United States' Commander-in-Chief has the prerogative to determine what does and does not constitute a threat “because he is the one constitutionally empowered to do so - and because the American people went to the ballot box and entrusted him and him alone to make such final judgments”.
“And finally, the absurd allegation that President Trump made this decision based on the influence of others, even foreign countries, is both insulting and laughable. President Trump has been remarkably consistent and has said for DECADES that Iran can NEVER possess a nuclear weapon,” she added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More