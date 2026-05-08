Nancy Guthrie update: Podcaster points fingers at Savannah; asks pressing question - ‘Why are you…’

Nearly 100 days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, true crime podcaster Zack Peter is publicly asking why Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie has not sat down with the journalist who has been most actively covering the case. Zack Peter is questioning why Savannah Guthrie still hasn’t spoken to Brian Entin. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Peter raised the question on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast on Thursday, May 7, saying, “Am I the only one that finds it so strange that nearly 100 days in, Savannah Guthrie hasn't spoken to Brian Entin? He's been the main guy trying to find answers re: Nancy Guthrie, and not even a 'thank you' from the family?," he wrote on X.

Brian Entin is a senior national correspondent at NewsNation who has been leading on-the-ground coverage of the case from Tucson. He has openly said he wants to interview Savannah and has been working to make it happen. Entin confirmed to Us Weekly on April 8 that he has been trying to arrange the interview behind the scenes.

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Peter criticizes family's public handling of the investigation Peter also criticized how the Guthrie family has handled the case publicly. According to the podcaster, the family has moved away from the urgent public pleas made earlier in the investigation, as per OK Magazine.

He questioned why Savannah initially appeared to plead with alleged kidnappers but later shifted toward less urgent public updates.

Peter also suggested that the family was controlling the narrative by avoiding difficult questions from independent reporters. He claimed the family has focused mainly on friendly interviews, including Savannah’s exclusive conversation with her former Today colleague Hoda Kotb in late March, instead of speaking with reporters like Entin, who has been covering the case from Tucson.

Savannah has not given any other detailed interviews about the investigation outside of her appearance on Today.