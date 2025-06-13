Robinhood app down in the US? Several users report service disruptions

The Robinhood app was facing a widespread outage across the United States, leaving thousands of users unable to begin their trading activities for the day via the app. As of Friday, June 13, over 1,000 outage reports have been logged on DownDetector, with many users citing issues using the app’s core features. Robinhood app faces widespread outage, impacting thousands of users in the U.S.(@RobinhoodApp/X)

Some users also took to X to submit their reports about the app's outage.

A user wrote on X, “What in the hell is going on this week??!?! Robinhood is down now." A second user wrote, “F*** you Robinhood, how the f*** is the app down today, RIP to all the weeklies I just loaded for a trade….wtf @vladtenev you dumb f***”

A third user wrote, “$HOOD Robinhood app crashed. Nooooo not at this time. SMH”

In response to user complaints, the Robinhood Help account on X acknowledged the issue, posting, “We're sorry you’re running into trouble. Send us a DM and we’ll take a closer look.” The company has not yet provided a detailed explanation for the outage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.