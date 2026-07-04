Tornado damage in Lansing, MI? Ingham County under warning amid severe weather

The National Weather Service has continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lansing, East Lansing, and Okemos, Michigan, until 6:45pm EDT. Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Lansing. (Unsplash)

Forecasters warn that the storm could produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Amid the severe weather, unverified photos circulating on social media claimed to show tornado damage in the Lansing area, including downed trees in Ingham County.

Additionally, A Tornado Warning has been issued for Ingham County, Michigan, until 6:15pm EDT.

However, authorities have not confirmed that a tornado touched down.