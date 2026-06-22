Newton tornado: Video shows massive twister on ground in Jasper County, Illinois; Willow Hill, Hutsonville on alert

The storm warning extends to west-central Crawford County and eastern Jasper County, including Yale, Sam Parr State Park, Hunt City, and the Sam Parr State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) confirmed a tornado over Newton, Illinois , at 4:12 pm CDT, moving northeast at 35 mph and remaining on the ground until 4:30 pm CDT. A large twister was spotted near Newton in Jasper County, with residents in Willow Hill and surrounding areas urged to take cover immediately.

Warning moved from Newton toward Willow Hill, Hutsonville and Ste. Marie The initial 4:03 pm warning described radar-indicated rotation near Newton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Nine minutes later, the NWS said the tornado was confirmed over Newton. By 4:34 pm, a new tornado warning was issued for parts of Clark and Crawford counties, with the confirmed tornado then located near Oblong, or about nine miles northwest of Robinson, still moving northeast at 35 mph.

Hutsonville and Ste. Marie was listed in the storm’s path around 4:50 pm CDT.

The alert was marked “Extreme” with “Immediate” urgency, warning of a damaging tornado and quarter-size hail. It said flying debris could threaten anyone caught without shelter and that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. The warning said the tornado posed a risk of flying debris and likely damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees.

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“Take Cover NOW” The NWS told residents to “TAKE COVER NOW” and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Willow Hill was listed as being in the tornado’s path around 4:15 pm CDT. Other locations named in the warning included Yale, Hunt City and Sam Parr State Park.

Residents are advised to seek immediate shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a substantial building, avoiding windows, as the storm is also expected to impact Ste. Marie, Robinson, Flat Rock, and Palestine.

The NWS has asked that Go to the nearest substantial shelter and shield yourself from flying debris if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a car.