El Monte ‘River Fire’: Wildfire near Rosemead Blvd threatening structure; check map, videos

The fire on Rosemead Boulevard in south El Monte, in Los Angeles County, California was spreading moderately and was threatening a structure. According to Watch Duty, the fire has now been contained at 19 acres. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to the Citizen app, the fire is located near the LA Clays shooting range. Per Watch Duty, multiple fire engines are at the site of the fire, with helicopter drops also in progress.

The UC San Diego wildfire alert service, at least one structure was threatened by the fire. As of now, there are no evacuation orders.=

Here's a video of the fire that surfaced on the Citizen App, shared by a local resident.