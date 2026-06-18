Madison tornado: Confirmed twister in Smyrna, Indiana - check damage, path as scary visuals emerge

Now, WLKY News reported that the tornado in Smyrna was confirmed and it was headed towards Madison in Jefferson County. Sharing a map of the area, which would chart the tornado's progress, the local station reported that Carroll County in Kentucky was under a warning too.

A tornado was confirmed in Smyrna and is headed towards Madison, in Indiana , on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued tornado warnings for Madison and Hanover in Indiana and Milton in Kentucky , until 4:00pm ET.

The extent of damage from the tornado in Smyrna is not yet known. However, another weather channel shared a map of the area and confirmed the twister's path

“Radar confirmed tornado on the ground in Jefferson county IN! Time is 3:21am ET! This will cross between Smyrna and Hanover,” they noted.

A local radio station also issued a warning for Madison. “TAKE COVER NOW! A Tornado Warning is in effect until 4:00 AM EDT for Jefferson and Scott counties in Indiana, and Trimble County in Kentucky.The National Weather Service has indicated radar rotation near Scottsburg, moving east at 45 mph. The dangerous storm is expected to strike Madison, IN around 3:25 AM EDT,” it said.

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“Immediate Life-Safety InstructionsMove Immediately: Go to a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room (like a bathroom or closet) on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Stay Away From Windows: Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.Abandon Vulnerable Structures: If you are in a mobile home, outdoors, or in a vehicle, immediately seek out the nearest substantial shelter,” the post added.

“This tornado is moving at night and is invisible. Do not look outside or wait for the sound of sirens.Avoid Flooded Roads: Torrential rainfall accompanies this storm. Turn around, do not drive through flooded areas.Impacted CommunitiesIndiana: Madison, Hanover, North Madison, Wakefield, Middlefork, Volga, Kent, Deputy, Blocher, and Bryantsburg.Kentucky: Belleview and northwestern Trimble County,” the local station also said.

“Crucial Storm Details & Safety Context For up-to-the-minute updates and to track local emergency alerts, monitor the ⁠National Weather Service Louisville page directly. If you lose power, switch to a battery-powered NOAA weather radio or trusted local news broadcasts. Protect your head with helmets, blankets, or pillows from flying debris,” the notification concluded.

Currently, there's no information about damages from the tornado, given the time of the night. However, several people still reacted in fear when they heard about the twister in the vicinity.

Madison tornado: Reactions pour in One local wrote on X “Tornado confirmed on the ground just due west of Madison Co, Indiana! Folks in Trimble County Kentucky seek shelter immediately!”. Given the time of the night, not many visuals have been circulated of the twister near Smyrna.

Several others shared their experiences. “Very very strong & loud winds here in JPG about 10 mins ago… I can see siding ripped off so far looking out the window,” one wrote. Another added “Something just blew through Kent, I think I have tree damage.” Yet another local said “Please take this serious. I live on the hilltop in Madison and the sirens just went off.”