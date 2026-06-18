Florence tornado: Twister seen near Aurora in Northern Kentucky; details on damage, path - scary videos emerge

“A tornado is on the ground near Aurora in Northern Kentucky and is headed right towards Burlington/Florence! Everyone in this area needs to be in shelter now!!,” the expert wrote.

A meteorologist shared more updates, noting that the tornado had formed near Aurora before heading towards Florence and Burlington. They also shared a map which would show the tornado's path.

A tornado has been confirmed in Florence, Kentucky , as per the National Weather Service, which had initially issued a warning on Wednesday. NWS initially said Florence, Erlanger, and Burlington was under tornado warning till 1:00am ET. It later noted “This is now a radar confirmed tornado. Seek shelter now!!!!”.

On X people reacted to the news of the tornado touchdown as well. “Tornado hitting Florence Kentucky right now. Very populated area. Pray,” one wrote. Another added “confirmed tornado in Florence Kentucky. Power flashes.” Yet another said “Possible tornado right over the Florence Mall about to cross I-75/71 in Northern KY,” sharing information about the path of the twister.

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At present, the extent of damage is not known, but the fear among people there is discernable amid reports of the touchdown in Florence.

A storm chaser on Facebook said “Sounds like potential tornado damage being reported in Florence, KY," after reports of the touchdown there. Another noted that the tornado was headed towards the Florence Mall area.

An individual on X wrote “Lots of sirens heard from our back door right now. Sounds like the tornado went straight through the part of Florence where @HuffLawOffice is…a bit worried, but more worried for all of those living around that part of Florence.” A person shared on Facebook that reports indicated damage to Florence and the Industrial Road area. As per reports there was damage on Mall Road, the person added, and further said that Kroger Fuel Center was 'severely damaged'. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.