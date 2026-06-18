Effingham tornado: Fresh warning for parts of Illinois after touchdown reported nearby; watch scary videos of twister

A fresh tornado warning was issued for Effingham, Altamont, and Teutopolis in Illinois on Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the same in a statement which noted that the warning would be in effect till 9:45pm CDT (10:45pm ET). A fresh tornado warning has been issued for Effingham in Illinois after a reported touchdown nearby some time back. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) This comes amid widely shared footage of the tornado near Effingham from earlier in the day. However, there's no information on the damage from the reported touchdown yet. Also Read | Charleston, Illinois tornado: Wedge twister moving east, first details of damage; check path, videos Effingham, Illinois tornado videos and photos One person shared a photo of the sky from earlier in the day, showing the tornado formation. “Strong, damaging tornado near Effingham, IL earlier,” they wrote.

Another post shared footage from the tornado, and wrote “Absolutely incredible footage of the Effingham, IL tornado earlier!”.

On Facebook too people shared videos of the twister. One noted they saw a tornado to the north west of Effingham. The video showed a huge twister on the ground.

Another added, “Our house looking north to Effingham. Tornado?,” while sharing a photo of what appeared to be a tornado in the distance.

One person commenting on the photo wrote “Yes touched down north of Effingham. We could see it from our house in Bible Grove too.” Yet another shared clips of the sky and wrote “Tornado warning in Effingham and the thunder is wicked. Just watched a. Tornado right in front of our house well it looked close.” You can see all the videos here.

A local expressing concern wrote “I am home. My husband and his work were more than likely hit by a tornado. Due to the situation I am home and with my animals. There is a large tornado south of here right now between here and Effingham. Please be safe if you are in Montrose, Hidalgo, Rose Hill! DO NOT TAKE THIS LIGHTLY VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION!”. Also Read | Angola, Hamilton tornado reports spark fear among Indiana residents; scary videos emerge as sirens go off Meanwhile, another chilling video of the twister was shared online.

“Large and destructive cone tornado. Effingham Illinois a few moments ago,” the Facebook page noted. Yet another person, sharing photos, wrote “My friends up in Effingham and T Town area just got hit hard by a powerful tornado as well as Charleston, Illinois. Please keep them in your prayers tonight. As far as far Southern Illinois, I expect the storms to roll through here around 1-3am tonight. Strong winds and small hail the main threat.”

More clips were shared on X of the tornado near Effingham.