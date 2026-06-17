Angola, Hamilton tornado reports spark fear among Indiana residents; scary videos emerge as sirens go off

A tornado was reportedly seen south of Angola in Indiana, on Tuesday, amid reports of sirens going off in the area. A tornado warning was issued for western Williams County through 9:45pm ET and ‘Emergency managers south of Angola, IN confirmed a tornado with this cell, moving ESE @ 35 mph,’ as per 13ABC. A tornado was reportedly seen near Angola in Indiana. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) A map of the impacted areas was shared as well.

The National Weather Service (NWS) alert also informed that there was a tornado warning in place for Hamilton IN, Edon OH and Blakeslee OH until 9:45pm EDT. Also Read | Tornado in Kokomo? ‘Touchdown’ claim sparks fears in Indiana amid warning; sirens heard A resident also asked about the sirens going off. “Where is the tornado that triggered the sirens?,” one asked on a local page. Several people also shared scary visuals. Tornado near Angola, Hamilton: Scary visuals from Indiana One person posted a video and advised that people should seek shelter. They noted it was taken in Ashley, Indiana.

Ashley is about 10 miles away from Angola. Yet another person shared a photo of the tornado formation as seen from Hamilton.

On X too a person shared a clip.

“Drone shot of the Angola indiana tornado warned storm,” they noted. An alleged video from Hamilton was also shared.

“Damaging tornado on the ground in Hamilton, IN, moving east at 34 mph. Debris has been observed. Take shelter immediately in Hamilton, IN and Edon, OH!,” the post claimed, though there's no confirmed damage yet. Another resident posted a photo of the skies after the tornado.

“We had a take cover around 9. Just south of Angola a tornado spotted and at Hamilton. A view of the sky after,” they wrote on Facebook. Other clips and photos showed cloud formations in Indiana skies amid the tornado warning.

“Heads up!! Storms heading east on 70! Tornado was trying to form. The clouds are doing really weird things!!,” a person sharing a set of clips wrote. Another individual posted a photo from Waterloo, Indiana, which is about 14.6 miles away from Angola.