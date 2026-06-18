Cincinnati flooding: Flash flood warnings issued amid tornado warnings in Ohio; scary videos show rising waters

Cincinnati in Ohio saw flooding on Thursday amid tornado warnings for the region, with reports indicating that I-75 northbound was shut down. Flooding was reported in Cincinnati amid tornado warnings in Ohio. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) Ohio Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are closed on I-75 North beyond I-74, and the left lane is closed on I-75 South beyond Mitchell Avenue, due to flooding. Local channel WLWT reported that I-75 northbound at I-74 near Spring Grove Avenue was shut down due to flooding along the interstate as storms moved through the region. They reported that emergency vehicles with hazard lights were present. Also Read | Florence tornado: Twister seen near Aurora in Northern Kentucky; details on damage, path - scary videos emerge A Fox56 meteorologist confirmed “Considerable Flash Flooding is ongoing across the Cincinnati metro tonight including Kenton and Campbell County. Multiple reports of flooding and vehicle rescues from high water. Plus, a suspected tornado has led to downed power lines and trees, also reported.” He also shared a map of the impacted areas.

There is a flash flood warning in Hamilton County till 4:00am local time. There's also a warning in place for Ripley, Dearborn and Ohio counties till 3:15am Thursday. While the storms themselves pose risks since they could turn into tornadoes, there's also the risk of them dumping rain in some areas, and a heavy downpour would lead to flooding risks. Cincinnati flooding: Visuals and reactions pour in One person remarked about the ongoing situation “Seems like Mall Road may be okay. Damage on Dream Street. I saw pictures. Flash flooding in Cincinnati. What a night.” A person shared a photo showing heavy rainfall in Cincinnati. They even wondered if a tornado had hit the Ohio city. “Did a tornado hit Cincinnati? It’s black as helllll cross that river!!!,” the person wrote, capturing the deluge.

Another post showed the situation on the interstate which is now closed off in parts.

On Facebook, a person shared a video which showed the intensity of the rainfall, as lightning flashed across the sky.