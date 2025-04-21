Menu Explore
What is the net worth of Unites States Vice President JD Vance?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2025 02:47 PM IST

JD Vance began his visit on Monday and made his first stop at the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. 

Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, is in New Delhi with his family and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, an engagement that comes under the shadow of Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

United States Vice President JD Vance will meet PM Narendra Modi on a three-day visit. (REUTERS FILE )
JD Vance's India trip will be focused on cultural engagements with talks on ongoing trade negotiations with India. Currently serving as the 50th Vice President of the US, Vance is the youngest VP since Nixon.

Net worth of JD Vance

Vance has an estimated net worth of $10 million according to a November 2024 report by Forbes. His net worth increased after his book ‘Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis’ sold more than three million copies.

In 2017, Vance moved to Ohio and started an organisation to fight the opioid epidemic called ‘ Our Ohio Renewal’. This organisation raised $220,000 in 2017. Meanwhile, his wife also bought a $1.4 million home in Cincinnati, which Forbes estimated to be worth $1.8 million in 2024. According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation (NTFU) website, JD Vance receives an annual salary of $235,100 as the Vice President of the US.

Additionally, he also owns venture holdings and liquid assets of somewhere between $3 million and $10 million, according to Forbes.

Growing up, Vance faced financial struggles and family instability. Due to his mothers’s struggle with addiction and his father’s absence, he became closer to his grandparents. After graduating from Middletown High School, he served his country in the US Marine Corps for four years. Upon returning, he attended Ohio State University and enrolled in Yale Law School. In January 2025, he was elected as the Vice President at the age of 40.

This is JD Vance’s first official visit to India. Scheduled for four days, he is visiting with his wife, Usha Vance and three children- Ewan, Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
