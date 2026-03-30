Was Jimmy Henchman stabbed in prison? Record exec debunks rapper 50 Cent as viral rumor spreads

"World put Jimmy on a gurney 🔪 LOL 😆 3 months ago in Hazelton, old Rat ass 🥷🏾lying now he in Missouri. HE KNOW I KNOW WHATS UP. See it’s hard to be tuff around the tuff," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram with what appeared to be a photo of Kenneth McGriff.

Henchman has been in jail on a life sentence since his 2011 arrest . Amid 50 Cent's claim on Sunday, the rapper spoke to Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff via phone and debunked the rumor, calling 50 Cent "lying ass."

Rapper 50 Cent on Sunday made an Instagram post implying the Jimmy Henchman, incarcerated record producer whose real name is James Rosemond, was stabbed in prison .

Henchman was arrested for running a large cocaine trafficking ring and later convicted for orchestrating the 2009 murder of associate G-Unit affiliate Lowell “Lodi” Fletcher.

What Jimmy Henchman Said In the phone call with Kenneth McGriff, Jimmy Henchman denied the rumors of being stabbed or attacked in prison. He said he is "fine and well."

"Liars will always be liars," Henchman is heard saying in the phone call which is now viral. "People who always listen to rappers, that's what they're going to get—they're going to get a bunch of lies. Especially lying-ass rappers."

"At the end of the day, I'm well and fine, brother. False rumor all the way," he continued. "I've been down 15 years and nothing has happened to me… I ain't never been to no PC, ran up, ain't nothing happened to me. I ain't never even had arguments since I been down."

The 61-year-old convicted record executive claimed on the phone call that this was the second time 50 Cent had spread a rumor claiming that Henchman has been stabbed in prison.

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Where Is Jimmy Henchman Lodged 50 Cent claimed in his post that Jimmy Henchman is currently in a Missouri prison, where the alleged incident he wrote about happened. However, records seem to contradict those claims.

Complex, the entertainment magazine, reports citing jail records that Jimmy Henchman is lodged into the USP Pollock in Louisiana. The outlet noted that they have reached out to the prison authorities to check 50 Cent's claim about the attack on Jimmy Henchman, but have not heard back.

Nonetheless, it serves to debunk the rapper's claim that Henchman has been moved to a Missouri prison.