Exhilarating scenes unfolded at the Indy 500 race in Indianapolis, with Connor Daly maintaining his place in the front pack for most of his time on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Amymarie Gaertner and Connor Daly have been together for several years(Instagram/ Amymarie Gaertner)

Sunday’s race saw the lead changing hands 22 times, with as many as 14 race leaders. Connor Daly was one of them.

As his exhilarating performance on the track went on, upon the end of which he finished 10th in the race, there was at least one person who was wishing for his victory: Daly’s girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner.

Who is Connor Daly’s girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner?

Amymarie Gaertner is a self-taught dancer, choreographer, actress, and social media personality. Born on August 5, 1994, in a small Ohio town, she showed her talent as a performer at a very early age.

Riding on the initial social media wave of the early 2010s, Amymarie Gaertner joined Vine, a video-sharing social media app, in 2013. Her dance moves quickly gained her a massive following, which reached 4.2 million on Vine.

She also expanded to YouTube, regularly uploading dance tutorials, performances, and vlogs. Gaertner has almost 1.3 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

Gaertner has also tried her hand at acting, featuring in the YouTube Red original movie Dance Camp (2016). She has also appeared in the TV series Guidance and Sanders Shorts and starred in another movie, Six Feet Apart. Gaertner has also collaborated with Jake Foushee and dancer Du-Shaunt Stegall, AKA Fik-Shun. Amymarie has remained close friends with Viner Logan Paul.

Amymarie Gaertner and Connor Daly have been together for several years, though information on how they met isn't publicly available. They have been seen together in a number of public events over the years, including some of Daly's meetings with his fans.

Connor Daly has expressed his love for Amymarie Gaertner on social media on several occasions, be it birthdays or other occasions. Both also occasionally share pictures from their dates together, giving fans a sneak peek into their personal lives.