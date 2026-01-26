Who is Douglas Whimpey? First Navy Commodore relieved of duties in 2026

Capt. Douglas Whimpey, the commodore of the First Naval Construction Regiment (1 NCR), was relieved of his command by the U.S. Navy on January 23. This marks the first senior leadership removal of the year. Capt. Douglas Whimpey delivers remarks as the guest speaker during Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 22’s Change of Command (Naval Construction Battalion 22 | Facebook)

Whimpey's removal was carried out by Capt. Angel Santiago, commander of Navall Construction Group 1 (NCG-1), headquartered in Port Hueneme, California. The new commodore at 1 NCR, Capt. Steven Sherman has taken up the role.

Who is Douglas Whimpey? Career and command Captain Douglas Whimpey is a Navy reservist and Civil Engineering Corps officer. He was commissioned on August 15, 1997 and promoted to the rank of captain on September 1, 2018, according to biographical details cited by Military.com.

Whimpey had been incharge of the regiment since 2023. During the ceremony of his assumption of the role, Whimpey mentioned that he had served with the regiment once while deployed to Iraq in 2005.

Whimpey's service records include multiple awards and decorations. To list a few:

The Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Officer Fleet Marine Force Warfare Specialist Officer Expeditionary Warfare Specialist Officer Honored with 2 Meritorious Service Medals Joint Service Commendation Medal Honore with 4 Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medals Joint Meritorious Unit Award These are just a few awards that monument his long tenure and varied operational experience among others.

“Loss of confidence in his ability to command” According to the Navy press release, Whimpey lost his job because of a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

The Navy stressed that senior officers are expected to uphold the “highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership,” and that the service holds its leaders accountable when expectations are not met.

Except for stating that Whimpey's dismissal has "no impact on operations," the Navy did not offer any further details.