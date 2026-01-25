Edit Profile
    Who is Brandon? Minneapolis man narrates horror after being ‘dragged’ from car, ‘arrested’ by ICE for eight hours

    Brandon, a Minneapolis resident, alleges he was unjustly detained for eight hours by ICE after protesting the shooting of Renee Good.

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 10:30 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    A man from Minneapolis has claimed that he was forcibly removed from his vehicle by federal agents and detained for eight hours without any charges being filed against him.

    A Minneapolis man claims federal agents forcibly removed him from his vehicle and detained him for eight hours without charges. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (AP)
    Brandon, who opted not to disclose his surname, stated that he was held by ICE for over eight hours on January 11, reported The Mirror. Just like several others, Brandon participated in the wave of protests that erupted following the shooting of local mother of three, Renee Good.

    ‘I was never charged with any crime,’ says Brandon

    He, however, stated that his arrest lacked any valid justification. “I was arrested for obstruction. I was never charged with any crime. I guess I was 'obstructing' them from behind, because we were behind them when they smashed our windows in. They pulled me out, put me in an unmarked car, and then held me for eight hours.”

    Brandon detailed his experience of being held at the Whipple Federal building, which has emerged as a central location for people demonstrating against the immigration raids occurring in their city. He described the conditions as appalling, as per the Mirror US.

    Was Brandon denied food?

    He went on to claim that they were denied food. Brandon further mentioned that the agents present in the building did not display badge numbers, which meant that no one could identify them upon their release, even if they had experienced assault or mistreatment at their hands inside.

    Brandon elaborated that in the weeks after his detention, he authored an opinion piece for the Star Tribune and subsequently encountered additional hostility from people online who labeled him as an agitator.

    He expressed that he felt a strong urge to join the others assembled at the location in Minneapolis where 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot by federal agents on Saturday. “I came out here today because I live nearby, and I woke up to news that another one of my neighbours has been murdered.”

