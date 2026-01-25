Was Alex Pretti a Republican or Democrat? All we know about his political views

Alex Pretti's family members confirmed that the man shot and killed by federal agents during an immigration operation in Minneapolis on Saturday was a 37-year-old US citizen. In Minneapolis, federal agents shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen, during an immigration enforcement operation. His family disputes claims of him being armed, labeling the incident a tragedy.

The tragedy happened weeks after killing of another US citizen, Renee Good, who was fatally shot in Minneapolis when another federal agent, Jonathon Ross, discharged his weapon into her car.

The Department of Homeland Security described the Saturday incident as an assault, asserting that a Border Patrol agent acted in self-defense after a man approached the agents brandishing a handgun and aggressively resisted efforts to disarm him.

However, witnesses and Pretti's family dispute this assertion, and videos recorded by bystanders at the scene seem to challenge the official narrative.

Also Read: Alex Pretti GoFundMe: How much money has been raised for nurse killed in Minneapolis?

Alex Pretti's family issues statement, ex-wife reveals his political views Following the release of videos alleging that their son was a “domestic terrorist,” Pretti's family issued a statement declaring that “the sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting.”

They asserted that the videos featured Pretti not holding a firearm at the time he was subdued by federal agents. “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Pretti's ex-wife Rachel Canoun told AP that he was a supporter of the Democratic Party and had participated in the surge of street protests that occurred after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Canoun mentioned that he was a man who might raise his voice at law enforcement officials during a protest, but she had never witnessed him being physically aggressive.

Also Read: ‘He will lose his finger,’ says DHS after protestor in Minneapolis attacked HSI agent amid Alex Pretti shooting uproar

Democrats condemn killing of Alex Pretti A wave of Democratic politicians expressed their outrage and horror in response to the tragic shooting of Pretti.

Ilhan Omar, the Democratic congresswoman representing parts of Minneapolis, stated on X that the killing of the 37-year-old man seems to be an “execution” carried out by immigration enforcement. She went to say that she was “truly heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents have murdered another member of our community. It is utterly shameful that these federal agents are targeting our residents rather than safeguarding them.”

Kamala Harris, the former vice president, remarked that Pretti’s role as an intensive care unit nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital demonstrated his commitment “to serving his community and our nation”.

“As so many have now seen on video, his final act before he was killed by federal agents was doing everything in his power to protect his community. Alex and tens of thousands of Minnesotans have boldly defended their neighbors against the murderous occupation of an American city by the federal government. I am enraged and heartbroken for Alex, his family, Minneapolis, and America,” Harris stated.