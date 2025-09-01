Who is Michael McCullough? Ex-Ohio State player arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend

A former Ohio State long snapper has been arrested after allegedly getting into a violent domestic altercation that left his girlfriend with a black eye and bruises on her throat, according to New York Post. Michael Roen McCullough faces a felony charge of strangulation after he allegedly punched his girlfriend. (Franklin County Jail)

Michael Roen McCullough faces a felony charge of strangulation after he allegedly punched his girlfriend several times, grabbed her by the throat, and pushed her against a window.

Who is Michael Roen McCullough ?

McCullough grew up in Columbus and played high school football at Worthington Kilbourne. He joined Ohio State as a walk-on from 2018 to 2020 but never saw game action. Off the field, he excelled in academics, majoring in finance at the Fisher College of Business. He was a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, twice named Academic All-Big Ten, and earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors in 2020, as reported by Men's Journal.

Columbus Police responded to a domestic violence call on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. They interviewed a woman, identified as McCullough’s girlfriend, who described what happened the previous morning.

Court records say the woman told police she and McCullough were driving home in his car around 9:30 a.m. when they got into an argument, the Columbus Dispatch reported. That led to McCullough breaking her phone before attacking her.

Police report says woman accused McCullough of punching and choking her

She told police McCullough punched her in the face multiple times, then grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against a window, according to court documents, and said she did not recall the rest of the drive until regaining consciousness at home. “She said she could not breathe at all and felt panicked,” police said, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Officers said the woman had a black eye, a cut, a swollen lip, and a bruise on her throat where she said McCullough grabbed her.

McCullough is being held in Franklin County jail without bond and is due in court Tuesday. The 25-year-old was a walk-on long snapper for the Buckeyes from 2018 to 2020.