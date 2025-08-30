Lexie Hull reveals ‘two black eyes’ after mid-game collision with Gabby Williams

WNBA star Lexie Hull ended up with two black eyes after an on-court collision with Gabby Williams during Tuesday’s match between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Fever shooting guard revealed on TikTok. Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull sustained injuries after an on-court collision with the Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams.(AP)

Also read: Wilson's 34, Young's triple-double help Aces beat Dream 91-85 for 12th straight win

Lexie Hull reveals raccoon eyes on TikTok

A fan recently asked Lexie Hull about her injury from Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Storm. “It’s really funny that you asked that because it’s not doing great,” Hull answered in a video.

She removed her glasses to unveil the two black eyes and added, “I wish this was a filter, but this is insane.” The Indiana Fever shooting guard said she had been wearing “glasses all day”.

“The knot is gone. I’m still a little swollen here,” Hull said, pointing to her forehead. “I just have two black eyes,” the 25-year-old added. “So, yeah, this is me, and hopefully this goes down. Thank you for asking,” she concluded.

Lexie Hull collided with Gabby Williams in the seventh minute of the first quarter during the August 26 showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm. Hull was forced to quit the court immediately, while Indiana Fever went on to beat the Seattle Storm 95-75, the Indy Star reported.

Also read: Kate Cassidy shares emotional birthday post for late boyfriend Liam Payne: ‘In the next life…’

Will Lexie Hull play against the Los Angeles Sparks?

The Indiana Fever will face off against the Los Angeles Sparks in their next game on August 29. Fever are already missing Caitlin Clark. Lexie Hull’s absence could cost the team. While it is not confirmed if Hull will play against the Sparks, the Indiana Fever have included her name in the ‘Probable Starters’ list on their website.

FAQs:

What happened to Lexie Hull after she collided with Gabby Williams on Tuesday?

Lexi Hull ended up with two black eyes from her collision with Gabby Williams.

What position does Lexie Hull play for the Indiana Fever?

Lexie Hull plays as a shooting guard for the Indiana Fever.

Who is Lexie Hull dating?

Lexie Hull is currently engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Will Matthiessen. The couple announced their engagement in April this year.

What position does Gabby Williams play for the Seattle Storm?

Gabby Williams plays as a power forward for the Seattle Storm.