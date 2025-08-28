WNBA legend warns Fever about playing Caitlin Clark: ‘You want to see her...’

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark may have to wait until next year to get back on the court, at least if WNBA legend Lisa Leslie had her way. Rookie Caitlin Clark's injury keeps her off the court for 16 games, prompting Lisa Leslie to recommend the Fever prioritize her long-term health over a possible return this season.(Reuters Connect/AFP)

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been sidelined since 15 July with a right groin injury and has now missed 16 straight games.

Despite being limited in practice, the Fever have not set a timetable for her return. Clark has been battling through multiple injuries since her rookie season tipped off, suiting up in just 13 games so far.

‘I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season’: Lisa Leslie

While sitting on CBS Sports’ We Need to Talk, Leslie, a three-time league MVP and one of the most iconic players in women’s basketball history, urged Indiana to think long-term rather than rush their young star back into action.

“She could provide an amazing boost, but again, I'm just gonna put my coach's hat on, my GM hat on. You want to see Caitlin Clark for the longevity of her career,” Leslie said.

“I'm just thinking, me personally, I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season.”

Why the Fever might feel tempted to quickly bring back Clark in court

Clark has been electric when healthy, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, and with her on board, Indiana =became one of the most talked-about teams in the WNBA.

Still, “That deep groin injury is nothing to play around with,” Leslie cautioned.

“It can feel like you've never had it, you make one move, one cut -- boom -- she's back in the same spot. I don't know that it's worth risking it. If they get the eighth spot and you get into the playoffs, is it really worth looking at Minnesota in Round 1? I don't know. That's just my opinion.”