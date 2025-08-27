Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever coach lays out return timeline; ‘she should be back before…’

Caitlin Clark received some positive news on Tuesday. The Indiana Fever star, who missed the Seattle Storm game, could potentially return before the season ends. Coach Stephanie White recently revealed that she has set some expectations for the 23-year-old as she prepares to boost Indiana's roster. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court before a game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center (Getty Images via AFP)

Clark participated in the Fever's shootaround on Sunday. She was active during warmups and non-contact drills. She was also a part of Indiana's walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday.

The star guard has not played or practiced since injuring her right groin July 15. Last season's WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season. But she's missed 24 games including the last 15 with her third muscle injury of the season.

Coach Stephanie White has said there is no timeline for Clark's return. White did say, though, she hopes Clark returns before the end of the regular season.

“I want to see her in practice, live in practice. Want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression. And as most of us know, when we get fatigued, we look different, and see how she plays through fatigue,” White said pregame Tuesday.

Indiana has seven games remaining and entered Tuesday's game tied with the expansion Golden State Valkyries for the final two playoff spots, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks, who the Fever visit Friday, and 1/2 game behind Seattle for the No 6 seed.

Guards Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham have each suffered season-ending injuries, and veteran forward Chloe Bibby will miss her second straight game because of a sore left knee.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)