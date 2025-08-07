Denise Richards seen with black eye amid explosive split from Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards was recently seen in Calabasas, California, with what appeared to be a black eye and a scrape under her chin - just days after her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, reportedly called the cops on her for showing up at his family home unannounced. Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are entangled in a legal dispute following allegations of abuse and privacy violations. (x/@nosmokenomore)

In photos exclusively obtained by news outlet Page Six, the 54-year-old actress looked subdued while running errands in a gray ribbed dress and a trucker hat. Some sources told TMZ that the visible marks were due to cosmetic procedures like microneedling and PRP injections, not injuries. However, nothing has been confirmed by Richards.

Police called over Denise Richard's surprise visit

The sighting came shortly after Phypers, 52, called police on Richards. In dispatch audio obtained by People, he claimed he was fearful when she allegedly pounded on the door and demanded his parents leave the home. No crime was committed, and no arrests were made during the incident.

Serious allegations on both sides

Richards has a restraining order against Phypers, filed in July, which includes disturbing claims of abuse - from choking and slapping to tech surveillance. She also submitted a photo of a previously bruised face as part of the evidence. Phypers denies the abuse allegations. A friend of his claimed the actress’s black eye was the result of a drunken fall, not domestic violence.

Richards has also accused Phypers of violating the restraining order by accessing her private photos and messages from her electronic devices. In response, Phypers has filed his own accusations - alleging that Richards had an affair with her Special Forces coach Rudy Reyes and suffers from a Vicodin addiction.

The couple, who married in 2018, are now locked in a contentious legal battle. Richards shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and is also mother to a 13-year-old adopted daughter.