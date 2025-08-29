Kate Cassidy shares emotional birthday post for late boyfriend Liam Payne: ‘In the next life…’

Kate Cassidy shared a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne, on Friday. The day would have marked the One Direction star's 32nd birthday. The British singer died on October 16, 2024, after tragically falling from the balcony of a hotel in Argentina's Buenos Aires. In her emotional post shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old remembered him as the “most special soul,” who she misses “so much.” Kate Cassidy remembered her late boyfriend Liam Payne on the singer's 32nd birthday.(Instagram/@kateecass)

Kate Cassidy's emotional note for Liam Payne

The internet personality shared a video of some special moments she spent with Payne. Mentioning her late partner's date of birth: August 29, 1993, Cassidy wrote that it was a “special day for the most special soul.” “I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess,” she added.

Within a few hours, her post garnered more than 136,000 likes.

Cassidy did not stop here. She later shared another post, featuring several photographs and an emotional note.

“My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,” she wrote.

Although she admitted that she was "struggling to find the right words," Cassidy went on to wish the late singer "happy birthday."

She further said that Payne would have turned 32 this year, adding that he “brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.”

Cassidy went on to say that Payne continues to shine "brightly" even though he is not there among us anymore.

"I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength," she wrote.

Concluding her post, the late singer's girlfriend promised him that she will be celebrating the occasion "extra today" and will honor his life, adding that she will continue to cherish the "beautiful times" that they shared together.

"August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much," she wrote.

