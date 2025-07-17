Building The Band: Liam Payne's sister pays emotional tribute after watching his final TV appearance

Liam Payne's sister Nicola has shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram after watching his final television appearance on Building The Band. The late One Direction alum was seen as the guest judge on the Netflix show. Remembering his brother, she said that it has been difficult to process his loss, adding that the family might never come to terms with the tragedy. Liam Payne's sister paid a hearfelt tribute to the late One Direction alum after watching his final TV appearance in Building The Band

Liam Payne's sister on his appearance in Building The Band

“9 months ago today, our lives changed forever. I still find it incredibly hard to process what happened. I'm not sure I ever fully will, or even want to,” she wrote. Talking about the show, Nicola shared that she was “proud” to see her brother, Liam, in Building The Band.

She believed that Liam had a natural talent for helping and guiding others, which made him an ideal choice for the role of judge. Nicola added that Liam “cared so deeply about the people around him.

“He wanted to make a difference, and you are lighting up that stage like you were born to do. You were made to be a judge, to guide, to encourage, and to let your voice be heard. Watching you in this show, I’ve never been more proud.”

She concluded by writing, “I got to witness you shine so bloody brightly, but it's also allowed me to still feel close to you. I love you so much, and I miss you even more. I hate that this happened.”

Nicola also shared two pictures of Liam from the show, along with her emotional tribute.

Netflix's Building The Band honors Liam Payne

Liam Payne's sister was not the only one who became emotional after watching him on the screen. Even the makers of Building The Band paid a tribute.

Within a few opening minutes of the show, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean spoke about how they never imagined while working on it that they would lose Liam, reported People.

He continued that Liam appeared in later episodes as a guest judge, where viewers would get to see his passion for music and commitment towards helping others.

Liam Payne, who was a member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, died in October last year after plunging from the third floor of Buenos Aires. He was 31.

FAQs:

1. What did Liam Payne get diagnosed with?

According to Metro, Liam Payne was diagnosed with ‘agoraphobia’, which made everyday tasks difficult for the One Direction singer.

2. When did Liam Payne perform live for the last time?

Liam Payne performed live for the last time at a private birthday party in April 2022.

3. What was Liam Payne's last show?

Liam Payne's last shot for Netflix's show, Building The Band.