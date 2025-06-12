Building the Band Netflix release date: All about Liam Payne's final project

Netflix has revealed the first look and release date for Building the Band, a reality show that Liam Payne worked on before he passed away. The former One Direction star will appear as a guest judge on the show, which is all about bringing together fresh singing talent to create the next big music group. Liam Payne passed away last year. (AFP)

The twist is that the singers do not meet in person at first. They have to team up and build their sound without ever being in the same room.

Netflix dropped the first look on YouTube. The side note read, “Who else has chills? Building the Band is coming to Netflix on July 9th! In this brand new music competition series today’s most talented singers will audition for each other and choose their own bandmates BEFORE EVER SEEING THEM! In this sneak peek, watch as the first audition leaves the other singers blown away.”

Filmed before Liam Payne’s death

According to The Mirror, Building the Band is a 10-episode series that was filmed before Liam Payne’s death in October last year. He was joined on the judging panel by Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger, with Scherzinger also stepping in as a mentor for the contestants.

Meet the team behind the show

The show has been produced by Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK. Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot and Simon Crossley are behind it as executive producers, reports Variety.

Official logline promises music, drama and surprises

"Building the Band’ brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.” reads the show’s official logline.

Remembering Liam Payne

Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024. He was staying there with his girlfriend during their trip.

