Indian-American student Gaurav Jaisingh’s fatal balcony fall stirs memories of Liam Payne's accident

Gaurav Jaisingh, a bright and ambitious 21-year-old Indian-American student, died just one week before graduation after falling from a hotel balcony during a senior class trip to the Bahamas. Gaurav Jaisingh, a 21-year-old Indian-American student, tragically died a week before graduation after falling from a hotel balcony in the Bahamas during a senior trip.(LinkedIn/Gaurav Jaisingh/AFP)

His sudden passing pokes the memory of One Direction star Liam Payne, who also died due to “multiple trauma” and “internal and external haemorrhage” following a balcony fall while on vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Gaurav's accident took place at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino around 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Royal Bahamas Police Force reported Gaurav was in his hotel room with roommates when the accident occurred. “[Jaisingh] was inside his hotel room with other roommates when it is reported that he accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony,” police said. “He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor.”

“Emergency Medical Service responded and transported the male to the hospital; however, he succumbed while en route,” authorities confirmed.

Bentley University later identified Gaurav as the student, and expressed, “We are profoundly sad to confirm that one of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away last night in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip in the Bahamas.”

Who was Gaurav Jaisingh?

Gaurav, a finance major, was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity and the South Asian Students Association. From January to August 2024, he served as the fraternity’s pledge coordinator. He also worked as an orientation leader and campus tour guide, helping welcome new students to Bentley.

He hailed from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, where he lived with his parents in a home they purchased in 2018.

Gaurav had already secured a full-time position at FactSet in New York City, where he had previously interned.

“Through a connection with classmates, contributions to the local Bahamian community, and an exploration of the country's distinctive culture and traditions, Bentley in the Bahamas has become a cherished tradition,” the university statement reads further.