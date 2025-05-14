Who was Gaurav Jaisingh? Indian-American student dies in a ‘tragic accident’ in the Bahamas

What was supposed to be a joyful pre-graduation vacation turned into an unimaginable tragedy for the Bentley University community, as 22-year-old Gaurav Jaisingh lost his life in a “tragic accident” in the Bahamas. Gaurav Jaisingh, a 22-year-old finance major at Bentley University, died in a tragic accident while on a senior trip in the Bahamas.(LinkedIn/Gaurav Jaisingh)

The Indian-American student died after falling from a hotel balcony on Paradise Island, just days before he was set to graduate.

Who was Gaurav Jaisingh?

Gaurav, a finance major from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was on an annual senior trip with classmates when the incident occurred. Royal Bahamas Police reported that officers responded to an emergency call from a local hotel about a man who had fallen from an upper-level balcony. He was found unresponsive on a lower floor and succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Bentley University confirmed the news, stating, “We are profoundly sad to confirm that one of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away last night in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip in the Bahamas.”

“We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones. While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony,” the 5,600-student strong university said in a statement.

“We will share more information when available while respecting his family’s privacy.”

Gaurav was a member of Delta Sigma Pi, a professional business fraternity, and was involved in several other student organisations. His LinkedIn profile reflects the same.

“He was gearing up for graduation this weekend, so I hope we take some time to honor him this weekend at graduation,” fellow senior Sydney Bazin told WHDH. “So yes, it’s just actually heartbreaking.”

Another classmate, Isabella Abeiga, expressed, “It was the last thing I was expecting, especially just a few days away from graduation.”