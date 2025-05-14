Woman laid off by Microsoft in ‘last-minute meeting’ by super boss: ‘Once an unfamiliar face joined the call…’

Microsoft announced that it would lay off about 6,000 workers, which makes up nearly 3% of its entire workforce. Employees who are part of the company’s largest job cuts since 2023 have spoken out about their journey on various social media platforms. A worker, whose LinkedIn bio says she worked at Microsoft for over seven years, documented her journey and shared the exact moment she knew she had been laid off. Microsoft is laying off nearly 3% of its entire workforce. (Unsplash/Lumière Rezaie)

“POV: I was laid off today from MSFT. I had a last-minute meeting added to my calendar by my skip and was spiraling trying to figure out the agenda. FY26 priorities? Reorg? Once an unfamiliar face joined the call, I quickly realized I too was a part of the Microsoft layoffs,” the employee wrote.

She continued that her seven-year journey at Microsoft has been amazing. “I plan to take the next few days to think about my career and envision what I want my new opportunity to be,” she posted, adding that she is “Open to Work.”

The employee concluded her post with a few words for those impacted by the mass layoffs: “I know this is not the best time to unexpectedly enter the job market, but I am sending positive thoughts to all MSFTies impacted as well. We got this."

Her LinkedIn bio says she started working at Microsoft in 2018. Over the years, she assumed different roles within the organisation. At the time of her layoff, she was working as a manager.

Reacting to the post, one individual wrote, “I'm so sorry to hear. Let me know if you want to talk about roles at Amazon; I’d love to refer you!” Another commented, “You definitely got this!” A third posted, “I am so very sorry to hear about this. Next chapter loading... wishing you all the success you can stand.”

According to a report by Associated Press (AP), the tech giant has said that it will layoff employees “across all levels, teams and geographies.”

However, it added that the job cuts will focus on “reducing the number of managers.” The outlet reported that the company started sending out layoff notices on Tuesday.