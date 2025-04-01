‘Ridiculous and unfair reason’: Laid-off Zomato employees lash out at company

Zomato employees laid off by the food delivery giant have lashed out at the company, claiming they were fired “out of nowhere.” In separate posts shared on Reddit over the last one week, at least two Zomato employees claimed they were let go without so much as a warning. Zomato employees claim they were fired without a warning(Reuters)

These posts were shared on Reddit shortly before Moneycontrol reported today that Zomato has laid off 600 employees from its customer support team within a year of hiring them.

Zomato did not respond to HT.com’s request for a statement sent on March 26.

Fired without warning

News of Zomato layoffs first began to circulate on March 25, when a person claiming to be a former employee of the company took to Reddit to say that he was fired without a warning.

In his disgruntled Reddit post, the person said that Zomato gave a “ridiculous” reason for his termination - “Today, I was fired from Zomato for what I can only describe as a ridiculous and unfair reason: being late by an average of just 28 minutes over the past three months,” he wrote.

The person said he was not alone in being terminated from employment - at least 300 other Zomato employees also lost their jobs.

He called out Zomato for firing employees without warning or feedback, and even letting go of employees who performed well. “No warning, no opportunity to improve—just a cold termination, despite having excellent metrics, a great track record, and a strong presence on the floor,” he said.

The former employee expressed huge disappointment with the way the Gurgaon-headquartered company treated its employees, showing them the door without a chance to improve.

“Zomato showing zero willingness to listen or give even a single chance for improvement,” he said. “They didn’t care about the effort we put in, the results we delivered, or the dedication we showed. Just like that, they wiped out hundreds of jobs without a second thought.”

He added that the company treated its employees as disposable and warned others against joining the organization.

Zomato lied to us

Claims of being fired without warning were reiterated in another Reddit post , where an ex-employee said he, along with 500 other employees, were treated like “disposable parts.”

This employee, who goes by “be_vocal_” on Reddit, said that he and his colleagues worked long hours on the job, delivered on their targets and were fired ruthlessly in exchange.

“Zomato promised us career growth—promotions, salary hikes, stability. We worked longer hours, pushed harder, believed in the company. Then, out of nowhere, they fired 500+ of us. No warning. No accountability. Just a cold, ‘We never promised anything’,” the employee claimed.

He added that this is an issue not just with Zomato but corporates in general, where employees are treated like disposable parts.

“It’s a corporate playbook. Hype up employees with big dreams, extract maximum effort, then replace them like disposable parts. A new batch will come in, fed the same lies, and the cycle continues,” the Reddit user said.

According to Moneycontrol, Zomato recruited around 1,500 employees for its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP) in customer support roles. The company promised potential career progression into sales, operations, program management, support, supply chain, and category teams within a year. However, many of these contracts did not get a renewal.